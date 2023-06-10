Magazine

Messi in Beijing for friendly before move to Miami

Messi arrived in the Chinese capital ahead of Thursday’s Argentina-Australia match in the Chinese capital’s recently rebuilt Workers’ Stadium.

Published : Jun 10, 2023 10:02 IST , SHANGHAI - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Lionel Messi will visit China for Argentina’s friendly before his move to Inter Miami.
Lionel Messi will visit China for Argentina’s friendly before his move to Inter Miami. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Lionel Messi will visit China for Argentina’s friendly before his move to Inter Miami. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi arrived in Beijing on Saturday for a friendly match before leaving a storied European career to join Major League Soccer side Inter Miami as a free agent.

His arrival was announced in a post on the organiser International Football Invitation’s official Weibo social media site with a video of players stepping off a plane, ahead of Thursday’s Argentina-Australia match in the Chinese capital’s recently rebuilt Workers’ Stadium.

Inter’s Martinez living the dream as he seeks Champions League and World Cup double

Messi, who lifted the World Cup in Qatar in December and is widely considered to be one of the game’s all-time greats, confirmed this week he will leave French champion Paris Saint Germain for the US league.

This is the Argentina captain’s seventh visit to China and his first since 2017.

He has received a fervent welcome on each of his previous visits to China, which has a huge soccer fan base despite the struggles of the men’s national team, which has played at the World Cup only once.

Australia and Argentina last met at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar in the round of 16, where Messi was among the scorers as his team won 2-1.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
