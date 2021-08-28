Messi at PSG: No decision on debut at Reims, says Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino is yet to decide if Argentine forward Lionel Messi would be included in Paris St Germain's squad for Sunday's Ligue 1 trip to Reims.

Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi is yet to feature for PSG after joining from Barcelona earlier this month.

"We need to analyse, and we will decide later," PSG manager Pochettino told a news conference on Saturday.

Messi has not played since winning the Copa America with Argentina against Brazil on July 11.

"He is very motivated. He's a great professional who is adapting very fast to his new teammates and a new context," said Pochettino.

"He can adapt to a new league."