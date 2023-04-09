Football

Messi breaks Ronaldo record after scoring against Nice

Lionel Messi scored his 702nd goal in Europe’s top five leagues after his strike against Nice in Ligue 1, breaking Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of 701 goals.

Team Sportstar
09 April, 2023 17:37 IST
(From L-R): Lionel Messi of PSG and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

(From L-R): Lionel Messi of PSG and Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr. | Photo Credit: Reuters/AFP

Lionel Messi scored his 702nd goal in Europe’s top five leagues after his strike against the Paris Saint-Germain vs Nice Ligue 1 match, breaking Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of 701 goals.

The Argentine has hit the mark in 105 lesser games than the Portuguese.

Overall, Ronaldo leads the count having scored 712 club goals compared to Messi’s 701, but his last 11 strikes have come for Al-Nassr, which plays outside Europe’s top five leagues.

This season, Messi has scored 19 goals in 34 appearances for PSG, while Ronaldo has 14 goals in 27 appareances this season for Al-Nassr and Manchester United combined.

