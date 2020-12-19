Football

Messi equals Pele's record of 643 goals for a single club 

Lionel Messi hit the milestone goal with a diving header just before halftime immediately after his penalty was saved by Valencia keeper Jaume Domenech.

Reuters
19 December, 2020 21:59 IST

Messi's goal against Valencia on Saturday put him level with Brazilian legend Pele who scored 643 goals in 19 seasons for Santos.   -  TWITTER

Lionel Messi equalled Pele's record of 643 goals for a single club after scoring for Barcelona against Valencia in La Liga on Saturday.

 

The Argentine, 33, hit the milestone goal with a diving header just before halftime immediately after his penalty was saved by Valencia keeper Jaume Domenech.

Pele scored 643 goals in 19 seasons for Brazilian side Santos.

