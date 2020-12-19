Messi equals Pele's record of 643 goals for a single club 

Lionel Messi equalled Pele's record of 643 goals for a single club after scoring for Barcelona against Valencia in La Liga on Saturday.



Leo #Messi equals @Pele as the all time top goalscorer for one club WITH 643 goals!



The Argentine, 33, hit the milestone goal with a diving header just before halftime immediately after his penalty was saved by Valencia keeper Jaume Domenech.

Pele scored 643 goals in 19 seasons for Brazilian side Santos.