Messi equals Pele's record of 643 goals for a single club Lionel Messi hit the milestone goal with a diving header just before halftime immediately after his penalty was saved by Valencia keeper Jaume Domenech. Reuters 19 December, 2020 21:59 IST Messi's goal against Valencia on Saturday put him level with Brazilian legend Pele who scored 643 goals in 19 seasons for Santos. Reuters 19 December, 2020 21:59 IST Lionel Messi equalled Pele's record of 643 goals for a single club after scoring for Barcelona against Valencia in La Liga on Saturday. Leo #Messi equals @Pele as the all time top goalscorer for one club WITH 643 goals! : @damiendraws pic.twitter.com/dNrlmwdfC7— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 19, 2020 The Argentine, 33, hit the milestone goal with a diving header just before halftime immediately after his penalty was saved by Valencia keeper Jaume Domenech.Pele scored 643 goals in 19 seasons for Brazilian side Santos.