Football Football Messi fit to face Uruguay in World Cup Qualifiers Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said staff had worked separately with the 34-year-old Messi to prepare him for clashed against Uruguay and Brazil. Reuters 11 November, 2021 21:59 IST Messi's Argentina is second in South America's 10-team qualifying group, six points behind Brazil after 11 games. - REUTERS Reuters 11 November, 2021 21:59 IST Argentina's Lionel Messi has recovered from the knee and hamstring worries that kept him out of Paris Saint-Germain's last two games and is in line to start in its World Cup qualifier against Uruguay on Friday.Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said staff had worked separately with the 34-year-old Messi to prepare him for the mouth-watering double header against Uruguay in Montevideo and next Tuesday's game at home to Brazil."In principle, we believe that Leo is good," Scaloni told reporters. "Leo wants to play and I want him to play."Messi's call up caused some unhappiness with PSG general manager Leonardo but Scaloni sought to play down any rift.ALSO READ | McTominay to miss Scotland's World Cup qualifying match"We have a relationship with Leonardo and their (reaction) is understandable, that Messi has spent a lot of time with the national team recently," Scaloni said."But there can be no doubt that we are within the rules calling him up. This has always been a problem for European clubs."Argentina is second in South America's 10-team qualifying group, six points behind Brazil after 11 games.The top four qualify automatically for Qatar 2022 and the fifth-placed side goes into an inter-regional playoff.Winner of the Copa America in July, Argentina is unbeaten in 25 games, a run that stretches back to mid 2019.