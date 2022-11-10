Football

Messi returns to training with PSG ahead of Sunday’s game

The Argentina forward is set to play a part in PSG’s home game against Auxerre on Sunday. It is the last match before the 35-year-old Messi joins up with his Argentina teammates in Qatar for the World Cup.

Messi was rested for the French club’s previous league game because of some inflammation in his Achilles tendon.

Messi was rested for the French club's previous league game because of some inflammation in his Achilles tendon.

Lionel Messi returned to training with Paris Saint-Germain as expected on Thursday after being rested for the French club’s previous league game because of some inflammation on his Achilles tendon.

Argentina starts its World Cup campaign against Saudi Arabia on Nov. 22 in Group C, and then faces Mexico and Poland. The 35-year-old Messi holds the national record with 90 goals for Argentina.

He has been in strong form for PSG this season, netting seven league goals to go with a league-high 10 assists. The record seven-time Ballon d’Or winner also has four goals and four assists in the Champions League.

PSG central defender Presnel Kimpembe also resumed training on Thursday after shaking off a minor Achilles tendon issue. He was named on Wednesday in France’s World Cup squad.

