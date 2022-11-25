Football

PSG coach expects fully motivated Messi after FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi is playing at his fifth World Cup and leads a wounded Argentina after it was stunned by Saudi Arabia, which won 2-1 in its opening Group C match on Tuesday.

Reuters
25 November, 2022 23:43 IST
25 November, 2022 23:43 IST
FILE PHOTO: Amid rumours of a new destination for Lionel Messi next season, coach Christophe Galtier said the 35-year-old will stay with the Parisian side only if he is happy.

FILE PHOTO: Amid rumours of a new destination for Lionel Messi next season, coach Christophe Galtier said the 35-year-old will stay with the Parisian side only if he is happy. | Photo Credit: AP

Lionel Messi is playing at his fifth World Cup and leads a wounded Argentina after it was stunned by Saudi Arabia, which won 2-1 in its opening Group C match on Tuesday.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) coach Christophe Galtier expects Lionel Messi to be motivated for the rest of the Ligue 1 campaign regardless of how his Argentina team gets on at the World Cup in Qatar.

Galtier, who arrived in the capital during the close season and has led PSG to a 22-game unbeaten run with a powerful attack spearheaded by Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Messi, said the trio’s preparation this term has not only been for the World Cup.

“Why should I think that (I’ll see a different performance after the World Cup)? Would that mean they’ve been preparing only for the World Cup? I can’t think that,” Galtier, 56, said in an interview with Spain’s Marca newspaper.

“They’ve been preparing to be good at the start of the season with PSG. I don’t think Messi will have a different motivation after the World Cup (which ends on December 18).”

Also Read
FIFA World Cup: After crash landing, Argentina goes into must-win clash against Mexico

Messi is playing at his fifth World Cup and leads a wounded Argentina after it was stunned by Saudi Arabia, which won 2-1 in its opening Group C match on Tuesday.

Amid rumours of a new destination for Messi next season, Galtier said the 35-year-old will stay with the Parisian side only if he is happy.

“There are many parameters. The first thing is his desire, does he want to continue at PSG, is he happy here? The first thing to know is if he wants to continue,” Galtier added.

“All these decisions are made between the player and Luis Campos (PSG sporting director).”

Galtier said he also saw no reason for Mbappe to leave PSG to finally join Real Madrid - a club he has been linked with in the past - as he is sure the striker is happy in Paris.

PSG, which leads Ligue 1 by five points from Lens after 15 games, returns to action at home to Strasbourg on December 28. 

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Wednesdays With WV: Sridharan Sriram
Videos

Ronaldo - How it all went wrong for the Portugal star at Manchester United

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

Watch: Netherlands team preview- Likely playing XI for opener vs Senegal | FIFA World Cup

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us