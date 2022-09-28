Lionel Messi's brace in Argentina's 3-0 win over Jamaica Ronaldo has placed him third in the all-time list of most goals in men’s international history. He's behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Ali Daei.

Last year, Ronaldo broke the men's all-time international scoring record as his late goals secured a dramatic 2-1 win for Portugal in its World Cup Qualifier against the Republic of Ireland. He now has 117 international goals in 191 games. Daei is second with 109 goals in 148 matches for Iran.

Messi now has 90 goals in 164 appearances for Argentina. He is also second, behind Ronaldo, on the list of top active international goalscorers and is followed by India captain Sunil Chhetri, who has 84 goals in 131 matches.

Messi's two goals against Jamaica extended Argentina's unbeaten streak to 35 matches over three years.