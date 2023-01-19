Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan was among the dignitaries who greeted PSG and Saudi All-Star teams, including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, before kickoff in Riyadh on Thursday.

PSG CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi was alongside Bachchan as the ‘Big B’ met the stars from both sides.

Ronaldo will lead Saudi All Star-XI, a team made up of players from Al Hilal and Al Nassr, against Messi’s Paris St Germain in the exhibition contest where nothing is at stake, but fans are still excited by the prospect of watching the two stars clash.

The exhibition game will also feature other key PSG players such as Kylian Mbappe, Sergio Ramos and Neymar, while Saudi internationals Salem Al-Dawsari, who scored in the shock group-stage win over Argentina, and Saud Abdulhamid will play too.

Cristiano Ronaldo, right, playing for a combined XI of Saudi Arabian teams Al Nassr and Al Hilal, is challenged by PSG’s Lionel Messi. | Photo Credit: Hussein Malla

French newspaper L’Equipe reported on Monday that PSG will earn just over 10 million euros for the game.

