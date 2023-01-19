Football

Amitabh Bachchan greets Messi, Ronaldo before PSG vs Saudi All-Star XI

PSG CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi was alongside Bachchan as the ‘Big B’ met the stars from both sides ahead of the exhibition game.

Team Sportstar
19 January, 2023 22:41 IST
19 January, 2023 22:41 IST
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan waves to his fans at his residence.

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan waves to his fans at his residence. | Photo Credit: PTI

PSG CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi was alongside Bachchan as the ‘Big B’ met the stars from both sides ahead of the exhibition game.

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan was among the dignitaries who greeted PSG and Saudi All-Star teams, including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, before kickoff in Riyadh on Thursday.

Also Read
Saudi All-star XI vs PSG LIVE score: Messi goal keeps PSG in lead

PSG CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi was alongside Bachchan as the ‘Big B’ met the stars from both sides.

Ronaldo will lead Saudi All Star-XI, a team made up of players from Al Hilal and Al Nassr, against Messi’s Paris St Germain in the exhibition contest where nothing is at stake, but fans are still excited by the prospect of watching the two stars clash.

The exhibition game will also feature other key PSG players such as Kylian Mbappe, Sergio Ramos and Neymar, while Saudi internationals Salem Al-Dawsari, who scored in the shock group-stage win over Argentina, and Saud Abdulhamid will play too.

Cristiano Ronaldo, right, playing for a combined XI of Saudi Arabian teams Al Nassr and Al Hilal, is challenged by PSG’s Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo, right, playing for a combined XI of Saudi Arabian teams Al Nassr and Al Hilal, is challenged by PSG’s Lionel Messi. | Photo Credit: Hussein Malla

French newspaper L’Equipe reported on Monday that PSG will earn just over 10 million euros for the game.

MORE TO FOLLOW

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us