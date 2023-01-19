Saudi All-star XI vs PSG LIVE score: Ronaldo scores from the spot to make it 1-1

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the match between PSG and Saudi All-star XI, happening at the King Fahd International stadium in Riyadh.

39’ RED CARD

Bernat pushes an unmarked Al Dawsari down and is shown straight red!! PSG players surround the referee but the decision stands!

37’

PSG continues attacking relentlessly. Marquinhos’ pass finds Neymar and the latter then puts in a through ball. Mbappe runs past a couple of defenders to collect the ball on the right flank and tries to put in a pass but Alowais dives to save it

34’ GOOOOOAAAAALLLLLL

RONALDO MAKES IT 1-1!!! WHAT A MATCH IT IS TURNING OUT TO BE! Cool as a cucumber. The captain slots it into the left corner, Navas dives but the ball blazes past the Costa Rican

32’

Free kick for the Saudi side and Martinez takes the kick. He puts in a lofted ball, Ronaldo jumps and Navas challenges him to deny him of a goal.. NOW WAIT A MINUTE! THE REFEREE POINTS TO THE SPOT! Replay shows Navas punching Ronaldo and it is a penalty

29’

Finally an attack from the Saudi side. Martinez puts in a lofted ball inside the box directed towards Marega. The latter runs but Ramos marks him exceptionally to stop him in his tracks

27’

Corner for PSG and Neymar takes it. He puts in a searcing cross but Alowais punches it away

25’

OFFSIDE!!! Messi on the left puts in a long ball to find a running Mbappe. The latter breaks away and scores but is caught offside in the build up!

23’

The Saudi side is just not able to control the PSG front three. Messi, Neymar and Mbappe are constantly exploiting the defense and yet another counter brews. Bernat gets the ball deep inside the box and tries for a back pass but Alowais deflects it as Ghanam clears it

20’

Ronaldo’s no-look pass initiates the attack as he finds Abdulhamid. He in turn passes it to Al Dawsari on the left lane. A fght for posession on the right but Abdulhamid is caught offside in the end

18’

Unlucky!! Neymar yet again, it hasn’t been his night so far. Mbappe from the edge of the box whipped out a curling cross towards Neymar but the Brazilian fails to get any touch as the ball goes out for a goal kick

16’

Quick counter from PSG. Hakimi runs down the right flank and puts in a cross into the box. An unmarked Neymar gets the ball and tries to tap the ball in but Alowais does well to keep the ball out. The Saudi keeper had eyes on the ball throughout and that paid off

14’

Saudi all-star has maintained ball posession for a while now and has now gotten a free-kick just outside the box. Ronaldo takes the kick and nothing happens

11’

Messi from the defensive half puts in a through ball in an attempt to find Mbappe but Alowais comes in running and clears the ball away

8’

Corner for PSG and it is take quickly. Neymar finds Mbappe on the left flank. The France international then finds Hakimi. Mbappe moves into the box and tries to finish but a timely tackle averts the danger

7’

SAVED! Ronaldo in an one-on-one situation against former teammate Keylor Navas. Ronaldo lashes a low-kept long ranger but Navas dives to his right to keep the ball out!

3’ GOOOOAAAAALLLLLLL RST 0-1 PSG

PSG IS AHEAD AND WHO ELSE!!! MESSI CONTINUES HIS WORLD CUP FORM. Neymar gets possession and chips it inside the box. Messi puts in a late run and taps it past Alowais

1’

PSG take things slow as the defense take posession of the ball. Sergio Ramos from the box finds Messi in the middle and the crowd erupts!

KICK-OFF

Mbappe gets his first touch of the match as PSG starts left to right

The starcast take the field

Messi, Ronado, Mbappe and an array of bigshots have taken the field. ‘Big B’ Amitabh Bachchan is at the venue and is accompanie by Saudi prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Crazy attendance!

The King Fahd International stadium is jam packed and is under the lights.The players have lined up in the tunnel and are ready to take on the field.

T-5

We are just minutes away from this historic clash. Messi and Ronaldo go head to head for the first time since December 2020 when Juventus beat Barcelona 3-0.

Starting Lineups! PSG: Navas; Hakimi, Ramos, Marquinhos (C), Bernat; Fabian Ruiz, Sanches, Soler; Messi; Mbappe, Neymar Saudi All-star: Ospina, Al Burayk, Al Boleahi, Al Juwayr, Konan, GOnzalez, Cuellar, Marega, Ighalo, Talisca, Cristiano Ronaldo (C)

Man of the hour!

Messi arrives at the Fahd International stadium | Photo Credit: Twitter/PSGEnglish

Unofficial debut for the Number 7 - While tonight’s friendly will be Ronaldo’s first in Saudi Arabia, the 37-year-old’s first competitive appearance will come in the Saudi Pro League on Sunday when Al Nassr host Al Ettifaq.

Living upto its hype! - The highly anticipated showdown, which will take place at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, reportedly had more than two million online ticket requests. The bidding for a VIP “Beyond Imagination” ticket to the match has already topped 10 million riyals ($2.66 million) in an auction that happened on Tuesday.

PSG’s golden boy is all set for the clash

PREVIEW

A new chapter in the celebrated rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will unfurl on Thursday when they meet in an exhibition match as the Portugal forward gears up for his first game in Saudi Arabia since joining Al Nassr.

After a glittering career in Europe that saw him win four Champions League titles with Real Madrid and two Scudettos at Juventus, Ronaldo signed for Al Nassr, describing it as the “right moment” to share his experience in Asia.

Ronaldo and Messi, who have dominated football’s debate about the greatest of all time (GOAT) for the best part of 10 years, will face off on the pitch on Thursday for the first time since December 2020 when Juventus beat Barcelona 3-0.

Ronaldo will lead Saudi All Star-XI, a team made up of players from Al Hilal and Al Nassr, against Messi’s Paris St Germain in the exhibition contest where nothing is at stake, but fans are still excited by the prospect of watching the two stars clash.

The exhibition game will also feature other key PSG players such as Kylian Mbappe, Sergio Ramos and Neymar, while Saudi internationals Salem Al-Dawsari, who scored in the shock group-stage win over Argentina, and Saud Abdulhamid will play too.

French newspaper L’Equipe reported on Monday that PSG will earn just over 10 million euros for the game.

Where and where will the PSG vs Saudi All Star XI be played featuring Messi and Ronaldo?

The friendly between PSG and Saudi All Star XI, featuring greats Ronaldo and Messi, will be played at the King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The match is scheduled for an 10:30 pm IST kick-off.

Streaming information (India):

The PSG vs Saudi All Star XI match can be streamed live on PSG’s official Youtube channel (PSG - Paris Saint-Germain), PSG TV website (PSGTV) and PSG’s official Facebook handle on pay per view basis.

The match will also be streamed LIVE on Jio Cinemas for free. Stream starts at 10:30pm IST