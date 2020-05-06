Messi, Suarez among Barcelona stars returning for medicals

Barcelona players returned to the club's training ground on Wednesday to undergo medical testing, with some wearing protective masks.

Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper

Today, the players returned to the Club’s facilities. pic.twitter.com/STreGHAzBw — FC Barcelona (from ) (@FCBarcelona) May 6, 2020

Stars including Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann were pictured arriving at the Ciutat Esportiva as a resumption of training draws closer. Griezmann, Arturo Vidal and Frenkie de Jong were among those to wear masks.

RELATED| Coronavirus: La Liga to restart training, aims June end to season

La Liga was brought to a halt in March amid the coronavirus pandemic but preparations for a possible return are being stepped up.

Teams have been granted permission to resume training this week after the Spanish government eased restrictions prohibiting outdoor exercise.

Barca's training facilities were inspected on Tuesday and the side is now carrying out appropriate testing "to guarantee the players' health".

RELATED| Spanish PM: League, federation to decide when La Liga returns

The top two leagues in Spain have agreed a 'Return to Training Protocol', with the country's ministry of health to allow players to restart individual training programmes.

The intention is for small group sessions to then be phased in as part of a gradual build-up towards a possible restart of La Liga in June.

Barcawas two points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the table with 11 matches left to play when the competition was suspended.