Football Football Coronavirus: Four new positive tests in Mexico After eight Santos Laguna players tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week, another four have been ordered to isolate. Ryan Benson 22 May, 2020 15:49 IST Santos Laguna in February - Getty Images Ryan Benson 22 May, 2020 15:49 IST Another four positive coronavirus tests have been confirmed at Liga MX club Santos Laguna, meaning a total of 12 players have been infected. Liga MX detailed on Wednesday that eight members of the team had tested positive for COVID-19 this week, although all of them were asymptomatic. But another nine tests were carried out after the initial wave and four of those have returned unwanted results. A Liga MX statement, which also confirmed 23 negative tests at Atlas had been returned, read: "The second part of the results of COVID-19 testing carried out on the players of the Santos Laguna was delivered. Of these, four out of nine were positive. "The players will be isolated and under observation according to the guidelines of the health authorities."READ | Klopp dons face covering as Liverpool returns to training Liga MX has been suspended since March 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with no plans in place at this stage for how and when the competition will restart. However, after the first collection of positive tests, Santos president Alejandro Irarragorri accepted the development "complicates the return in a big way", suggesting it was a "bucket of cold water". Mexico has confirmed almost 60,000 cases of the virus, with 6,510 fatalities. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos