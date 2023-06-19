Mexico coach Cocca, director Ares De Parga leave after four months

Published : Jun 19, 2023 23:38 IST , MEXICO CITY - 1 MIN READ

Mexico coach Diego Cocca and director of national teams Rodrigo Ares De Parga have left their roles, the country’s soccer federation (FMF) said on Monday with less than a week to go before the start of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The announcement comes a day after Mexico beat Panama to win the CONCACAF Nations League bronze medal after a 3-0 loss in the semifinals on Thursday to the United States, which went on to retain its title.

FMF announced that Jaime Lozano, who led Mexico to a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, will take over as interim manager.

READ MORE: YOU KNOW WHERE MBAPPE WANTS TO GO - GUARDIOLA

“We thank Rodrigo and Diego for their work and dedication during this time and wish them every success in their future projects,” FMF added in a statement.

Ares de Parga and Cocca had only been appointed in February in a shake-up by FMF after the country’s elimination in last year’s World Cup group stage for the first time since 1978.

Cocca had a contract until the 2026 World Cup but local reports said his tenure was subject to Mexico’s results in this year’s continental tournaments.

Mexico will face Honduras in its Group B opener in the Gold Cup, which it will be looking to win after losing the final to the U.S. in 2021.