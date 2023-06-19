Mexico coach Diego Cocca and director of national teams Rodrigo Ares De Parga have left their roles, the country’s soccer federation (FMF) said on Monday with less than a week to go before the start of the CONCACAF Gold Cup.
The announcement comes a day after Mexico beat Panama to win the CONCACAF Nations League bronze medal after a 3-0 loss in the semifinals on Thursday to the United States, which went on to retain its title.
FMF announced that Jaime Lozano, who led Mexico to a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, will take over as interim manager.
READ MORE: YOU KNOW WHERE MBAPPE WANTS TO GO - GUARDIOLA
“We thank Rodrigo and Diego for their work and dedication during this time and wish them every success in their future projects,” FMF added in a statement.
Ares de Parga and Cocca had only been appointed in February in a shake-up by FMF after the country’s elimination in last year’s World Cup group stage for the first time since 1978.
Cocca had a contract until the 2026 World Cup but local reports said his tenure was subject to Mexico’s results in this year’s continental tournaments.
Mexico will face Honduras in its Group B opener in the Gold Cup, which it will be looking to win after losing the final to the U.S. in 2021.
Latest on Sportstar
- Mexico coach Cocca, director Ares De Parga leave after four months
- Ashes HIGHLIGHTS, ENG vs AUS 1st Test Day 4: Australia needs 174 to win on final day; Broad puts England ahead
- TNPL: Sai Sudharsan helps Kovai Kings beat Super Gillies by eight wickets
- Garcia ‘not scared’ of replacing Napoli’s title-winner Spalletti
- Caroline Garcia, Petra Kvitova progress from first round of Berlin Open
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE