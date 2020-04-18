Football Football Mexico's Liga MX suspends promotion, relegation for five years Promotion and relegation from and to the Mexican top flight, Liga MX, has been suspended for the next five seasons. Sacha Pisani 18 April, 2020 08:43 IST The 12 second-division clubs will receive guaranteed yearly payments of almost $1million from the top flight during the next five years, with Ascenso MX to promote the inclusion of younger Mexican players in squads. - Getty Images Sacha Pisani 18 April, 2020 08:43 IST Liga MX has suspended promotion and relegation for the next five years, president Enrique Bonilla announced.Mexico's top flight and the second-tier Ascenso MX have been postponed since last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.A vote was held via a video meeting between the 18 Liga MX owners on Friday, with promotion and relegation from and to the league suspended for the next five seasons as part of an agreement with the 12 teams in Ascenso MX.RELATED| Belgian league could resume but with players wearing masks Bonilla confirmed the 12 second-division clubs will receive guaranteed yearly payments of almost $1million from the top flight during that period, with Ascenso MX to promote the inclusion of younger Mexican players in squads.The 2020 Ascenso MX season has also been cancelled, with no champion crowned, due to the COVID-19 crisis.RELATED| Rumour Has It: Barca rules out Neymar return, Dortmund hopeful of landing Bellingham News of potentially ending promotion and relegation in Mexico will fuel speculation over a Liga MX-MLS merger.There has been growing reports the two North American leagues could come together following the 2026 World Cup. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos