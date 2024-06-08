MagazineBuy Print

Mexico vs Brazil LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch pre-Copa America friendly, Predicted XI, Preview

The Selecao, who became the runner-up of the 2021 Copa America after losing 1-0 to arch-rival Argentina in the title clash, are one of the favourites to win the title in the upcoming edition.

Published : Jun 08, 2024 18:41 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
FILE- Brazil’s forward #07 Vinicius Junior claps as he leaves the pitch for substitution during the international friendly football match between Spain and Brazil at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on March 26, 2024.
infoIcon

Brazil will kick-off its 2024 Copa America preparations with a friendly match against Mexico at the Kyle Field Stadium in Texas on Sunday.

The Selecao, who became the runner-up of the 2021 Copa America after losing 1-0 to arch-rival Argentina in the title clash, are one of the favourites to win the title in the upcoming edition.

ALSO READ: Euro 2024 - Ronaldo’s experience key for Portugal, says manager Martinez

Mexico will return to Copa America after a long time, after being absent in 2019 and 2021. El Tri reached the quarterfinals back in 2016 — the last time the tournament was held on US soil.

Predicted XI

Mexico: Rangel(GK); B Garcia, Guzman, Orozco, Montes; Alvarez, Beltran; Romo, Vega, Huerta; Gimenez.

Brazil: Alisson(GK); Danilo, Militao, Marquinhos, Wendell; Guimaraes, Luiz; Raphinha, Paqueta, Vinicius; Rodrygo.

When and where will the international friendly between Mexico and Brazil kick-off?
The international friendly between Mexico and Brazil will kick-off at 6:30 AM IST on Sunday, June 9, at the Kyle Field Stadium in Texas.
Where to watch the international friendly between Mexico and Brazil in India?
Unfortuntely, there will be no live telecast or live streaming of the match in India.
Where to watch the international friendly between Mexico and Brazil in USA?
Viewers from the USA can watch the live telecast of the match on TUDN USA, Univision and Fox Deportes. The match will also be live streamed on Fubo, Fox Sports app/website, TUDN App and ViX

