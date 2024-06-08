Brazil will kick-off its 2024 Copa America preparations with a friendly match against Mexico at the Kyle Field Stadium in Texas on Sunday.
The Selecao, who became the runner-up of the 2021 Copa America after losing 1-0 to arch-rival Argentina in the title clash, are one of the favourites to win the title in the upcoming edition.
ALSO READ: Euro 2024 - Ronaldo’s experience key for Portugal, says manager Martinez
Mexico will return to Copa America after a long time, after being absent in 2019 and 2021. El Tri reached the quarterfinals back in 2016 — the last time the tournament was held on US soil.
Predicted XI
Mexico: Rangel(GK); B Garcia, Guzman, Orozco, Montes; Alvarez, Beltran; Romo, Vega, Huerta; Gimenez.
Brazil: Alisson(GK); Danilo, Militao, Marquinhos, Wendell; Guimaraes, Luiz; Raphinha, Paqueta, Vinicius; Rodrygo.
When and where will the international friendly between Mexico and Brazil kick-off?
Where to watch the international friendly between Mexico and Brazil in India?
Where to watch the international friendly between Mexico and Brazil in USA?
Latest on Sportstar
- Iga Swiatek vs Jasmine Paolini, French Open 2024 Final Live score: Defending champion Swiatek eyes third straight title
- Mexico vs Brazil LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch pre-Copa America friendly, Predicted XI, Preview
- Human motivation is mysterious
- Indian sports wrap, June 8: Divya Deshmukh takes lead at World Junior Chess
- IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024: High-flying India faces struggling Pakistan in box-office clash
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE