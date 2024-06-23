Read Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Copa America 2024 Group B fixture between Mexico vs Jamaica being played at the NRG Stadium in Huston, United States.
STARTING LINEUPS
Mexico starting line-up (4-2-3-1): Gonzalez (GK); Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Arteaga; Alvarez, Chavez; Antuna, Pineda, Quinones; Gimenez
Jamaica starting line-up (3-4-2-1): Waite (GK); Latibeaudiere, Pinnock, Bernard; Leigh, De Cordova-Reid, Palmer, Lembikisa; Gray, Nicholson; Antonio
Preview
The second match of Copa America 2024 Group B will pit Mexico against Jamaica at the NRG Stadium in Huston, United States.
Jamaica has never managed to win a match at the Copa America, while Mexico’s best-ever performance at the tournament came in 1993, when it finished runners-up to Argentina.
El Tri, which has now been beaten in three of its last four matches in all competitions, is preparing to compete in the finals of the Copa America for the first time since 2016, when it reached the quarterfinal.
Coach Jaime Lozano, who just completed a year in the job, has come under fire for his team’s recent performances. However, the Mexican Football Federation last month confirmed Lozano’s tenure until the 2026 regardless of the Copa America outcome.
“I prefer to arrive at the World Cup like this rather than coming with all the games won and not having come up against these opponents, which are the ones you come up against in a World Cup,” the 45-year-old Mexican manager said.
“We’re looking to face the best opponents in this process, and that’s what I like the most,” Lozano told a news conference ahead of their Saturday opener in Houston.
Jamaica, on the other hand, qualified for the 2024 Copa America courtesy of its involvement in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals, beating Canada in the quarterfinals of the competition.
Jamaica will enter this match off the back of three straight wins, having beaten Panama, Dominican Republic and Dominica in its last three friendlies.
(With inputs from Reuters)
LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
When and where will the Mexico vs Jamaica Copa America 2024 Group A match kick off?
Where to watch the live telecast of the Mexico vs Jamaica Copa America 2024 Group A match?
Where to live stream the Mexico vs Jamaica Copa America 2024 Group A match?
Head-to-head record:
The two sides have met 14 times in all competitions over the years. Mexico has won eight of those encounters with Jamaica winning only two. Four of those encounters ended in a a draw.
Played - 14
Mexico - 8 | Jamaica - 2 | Tie - 4
