MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mexico vs Jamaica LIVE Updates, Copa America 2024: Lineups out, Where to watch in MEX v JAM, Preview, H2H record

MEX vs JAM: Live coverage of the Copa America 2024 Group B fixture between Mexico and Jamaica being played at the NRG Stadium in Huston, United States.

Published : Jun 23, 2024 05:42 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Julián Quiñones of Mexico practices at Houston Dynamo FC Training Camp ahead of their game against Jamaica.
Julián Quiñones of Mexico practices at Houston Dynamo FC Training Camp ahead of their game against Jamaica. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Julián Quiñones of Mexico practices at Houston Dynamo FC Training Camp ahead of their game against Jamaica. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Read Sportstar’s Live coverage of the Copa America 2024 Group B fixture between Mexico vs Jamaica being played at the NRG Stadium in Huston, United States.

STARTING LINEUPS

Mexico starting line-up (4-2-3-1): Gonzalez (GK); Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Arteaga; Alvarez, Chavez; Antuna, Pineda, Quinones; Gimenez

Jamaica starting line-up (3-4-2-1): Waite (GK); Latibeaudiere, Pinnock, Bernard; Leigh, De Cordova-Reid, Palmer, Lembikisa; Gray, Nicholson; Antonio

Preview

The second match of Copa America 2024 Group B will pit Mexico against Jamaica at the NRG Stadium in Huston, United States.

Jamaica has never managed to win a match at the Copa America, while Mexico’s best-ever performance at the tournament came in 1993, when it finished runners-up to Argentina.

El Tri, which has now been beaten in three of its last four matches in all competitions, is preparing to compete in the finals of the Copa America for the first time since 2016, when it reached the quarterfinal.

Coach Jaime Lozano, who just completed a year in the job, has come under fire for his team’s recent performances. However, the Mexican Football Federation last month confirmed Lozano’s tenure until the 2026 regardless of the Copa America outcome.

“I prefer to arrive at the World Cup like this rather than coming with all the games won and not having come up against these opponents, which are the ones you come up against in a World Cup,” the 45-year-old Mexican manager said.

“We’re looking to face the best opponents in this process, and that’s what I like the most,” Lozano told a news conference ahead of their Saturday opener in Houston.

Jamaica, on the other hand, qualified for the 2024 Copa America courtesy of its involvement in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals, beating Canada in the quarterfinals of the competition.

Jamaica will enter this match off the back of three straight wins, having beaten Panama, Dominican Republic and Dominica in its last three friendlies.

(With inputs from Reuters)

ALSO READ | Argentina at Copa America 2024: Preview, full squad, match schedule, team guide

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the Mexico vs Jamaica Copa America 2024 Group A match kick off?
The Mexico vs Jamaica Copa America 2024 Group B match will kick off on Sunday, June 23 (6:30 AM IST) at NRG Stadium in Huston, United States.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Mexico vs Jamaica Copa America 2024 Group A match?
There is no official confirmation about on which Network the Mexico vs Jamaica Copa America 2024 Group B match will be live telecasted in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.
Where to live stream the Mexico vs Jamaica Copa America 2024 Group A match?
There is no official confirmation about on which platform the Mexico vs Jamaica Copa America 2024 Group B match will be live streamed in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.

Head-to-head record:

The two sides have met 14 times in all competitions over the years. Mexico has won eight of those encounters with Jamaica winning only two. Four of those encounters ended in a a draw.

Played - 14

Mexico - 8 | Jamaica - 2 | Tie - 4

Related Topics

Copa America 2024 /

Copa America /

Mexico /

Jamaica

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mexico vs Jamaica LIVE Updates, Copa America 2024: Lineups out, Where to watch in MEX v JAM, Preview, H2H record
    Team Sportstar
  2. Afghanistan vs Australia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: AUS wins toss, elects to bowl first vs AFG; Agar replaces Starc
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ecuador vs Venezuela HIGHLIGHTS, ECU 1-2 VEN, Copa America 2024: Super-subs Bello, Cadiz give La Vinotinto win
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ecuador vs Venezuela LIVE, Copa America 2024 in pictures: Cadiz’s equaliser, Sarmiento’s stunner, Valencia sees red
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ecuador vs Venezuela, Copa America 2024: Super-subs Bello, Cadiz scores, Sarmiento’s stunner, Valencia sees Red, top talking points
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Mexico vs Jamaica LIVE Updates, Copa America 2024: Lineups out, Where to watch in MEX v JAM, Preview, H2H record
    Team Sportstar
  2. Ecuador vs Venezuela, Copa America 2024: Super-subs Bello, Cadiz scores, Sarmiento’s stunner, Valencia sees Red, top talking points
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ecuador vs Venezuela LIVE, Copa America 2024 in pictures: Cadiz’s equaliser, Sarmiento’s stunner, Valencia sees red
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ecuador vs Venezuela HIGHLIGHTS, ECU 1-2 VEN, Copa America 2024: Super-subs Bello, Cadiz give La Vinotinto win
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Tielemans, De Bruyne guide Belgium to 2-0 win against Romania
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mexico vs Jamaica LIVE Updates, Copa America 2024: Lineups out, Where to watch in MEX v JAM, Preview, H2H record
    Team Sportstar
  2. Afghanistan vs Australia Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: AUS wins toss, elects to bowl first vs AFG; Agar replaces Starc
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ecuador vs Venezuela HIGHLIGHTS, ECU 1-2 VEN, Copa America 2024: Super-subs Bello, Cadiz give La Vinotinto win
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ecuador vs Venezuela LIVE, Copa America 2024 in pictures: Cadiz’s equaliser, Sarmiento’s stunner, Valencia sees red
    Team Sportstar
  5. Ecuador vs Venezuela, Copa America 2024: Super-subs Bello, Cadiz scores, Sarmiento’s stunner, Valencia sees Red, top talking points
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment