Football

Coventry edges out Middlesbrough to reach Championship playoff final

Coventry, who is looking to return to the Premier League for the first time since it was relegated in 2000-01, held fourth-placed Middlesbrough to a goalless draw in the first leg.

Reuters
18 May, 2023 10:01 IST
Coventry City’s Jamie Allen celebrates after Championship Playoff final against Middlesbrough at Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough, on May 17, 2023.

Coventry City’s Jamie Allen celebrates after Championship Playoff final against Middlesbrough at Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough, on May 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Middlesbrough, UK

Coventry City reached the Championship playoff final after a second-half goal by Gustavo Hamer sealed a 1-0 win at Middlesbrough in its semifinal, second leg on Wednesday and a 1-0 aggregate victory.

Coventry will face Luton Town on May 27 for a place in next season’s Premier League.

Coventry, who finished the regular season in fifth place and is looking to return to the Premier League for the first time since it was relegated in 2000-01, held fourth-placed Middlesbrough to a goalless draw in the first leg.

It can become the first team to go from the Premier League down to the fourth tier and back up to the top flight should they join Burnley and Sheffield United who was promoted as Championship winner and runner-up.

Coventry came out of fourth-tier League Two via the playoffs in 2018 after one year and went on to win League One and reach the Championship two years later.

In January, businessman Doug King became the new owner of the club with the team sitting 15th in the table.

