Midfielder Shilji Shaji to miss AFC Women’s U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers, Nishima named as replacement

Shaji was diagnosed with viral pneumonia on Thursday and her recovery will be monitored by the AIFF’s medical team, the national federation said in a press release.

NEW DELHI 21 April, 2023 20:35 IST
Shilji has emerged as an attacking midfielder in the under-17 team, scoring eight international goals in the SAFF U17 Women’s Championship in Bangladesh.

Shilji has emerged as an attacking midfielder in the under-17 team, scoring eight international goals in the SAFF U17 Women's Championship in Bangladesh.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Friday named Nishima Kumari of Jharkhand as replacement for attacking midfielder Shilji Shaji in the India U-17 women’s squad for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifier Round 1 tournament.

India will play against hosts Kyrgyz Republic on April 26 and Myanmar on April 28 at Bhiskek.

Shaji was diagnosed with viral pneumonia on Thursday night, after being admitted to a hospital in Indore.

The AIFF had announced a 23-member squad on Wednesday for their Group F fixtures. The team started its preparation under coach PV Priya from January in Chennai along with the senior and U-20 women’s squad, before moving to Indore where they have been training for 50 days.

The 16-year-old Shilji will now be flown into Delhi by the national federation to undergo further tests. Her recovery will be monitored by the AIFF’s medical team, the national federation said in a press release.

Shilji has caught the attention of coach Priya since joining the camp in Chennai early January.

In last two months, Shilji has emerged as an attacking midfielder, scoring eight international goals in the SAFF U17 Women’s Championship in Bangladesh. Earlier in January, Shilji was instrumental in India’s win over Jordan in two friendly matches, scoring four goals each.

