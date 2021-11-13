Miedema rescues point for Arsenal in 1-1 WSL draw with Spurs

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema grabbed a stoppage-time equaliser as the Women's Super League leader salvaged a 1-1 draw at north London rival Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Spurs had looked on course to hand Arsenal its first defeat of the season but was denied by Netherlands international Miedema, who towered above the defence to head home from a corner in the 92nd minute.

The leveller was just reward for Arsenal, which dominated the ball and created a flurry of first-half chances but was denied by the woodwork, with Beth Mead and Katie McCabe coming close.

Miedema should have put Arsenal in front in the 57th minute but missed from close range before Tottenham scored against the run of play eight minutes later through Rachel Williams, who bundled the ball home after Kit Graham's initial effort.

The host had a glorious chance to double its advantage minutes later when Shelina Zadorsky's shot from a corner fell to Ashleigh Neville, only for the right back to blast over in front of an open goal.

Arsenal remains on top with 19 points from seven games while Spurs is five points behind in third. Second-placed champion Chelsea, which has 15 points, visits Manchester City on Sunday.