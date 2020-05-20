Mustafi lauds Arteta's Arsenal impact

Mikel Arteta's arrival as Arsenal boss has benefitted the entire squad, according to Shkodran Mustafi.

The former Gunners midfielder took charge in December 2019 in the wake of a disappointing spell for the club under Unai Emery.

Arsenal was unbeaten in the Premier League this calendar year before the coronavirus pandemic brought fixtures to a halt. And Mustafi, whose future at the club had looked uncertain under Emery, is loving life under the Spaniard.

"Each one of us has benefitted from this arrival," the Germany international told Arsenal's official website.

"He has brought a very clear identity and a very clear idea of how he wants to play football, but at the same time he gives you space to make your own decisions because you are on the pitch and you know exactly what the coach wants from you.

"I think as well he has been listening into the changing room and listening to the players to find out why things were not working out before. Sometimes we don't realise how difficult it is to be a coach because you have so many people that you have to make follow your idea.

"Sometimes players are happy, sometimes players that don't play are not so happy, so it is not easy to have all on board and all agreeing with your ideas and philosophy.

"But he has managed to do that and in this short period it has been something very difficult to do, but he has done it. That is why we created a bit of momentum and we are heading in the right direction."

Mustafi revealed how, even as an experienced professional, he was able to learn new things from Arteta, who honed his coaching skills as Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City.

"I have benefitted from his arrival and his coaching," he added. "When you are 28 years old, you think you have heard everything and then a coach comes in and you still learn and hear things that you have never heard before.

"He has been incredible since his arrival. He has shown his aura and his personality just shows that he is so convinced of the way he thinks football should be and how he wants his team to play, and you just agree with it and soak in all the information."