Arteta seeking solutions to Arsenal's Premier League goal drought

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is frustrated with his side’s lack of goals in the Premier League and hopes its consistency in cup competitions will help it rediscover its touch to stop its slide down the table.

Arteta said Arsenal has had “really good runs” in other competitions, where it is through to the Europa League knockouts with a perfect record in the group stage and is also in the quarterfinals of the League Cup. However, his side has won only once in its last seven league matches, scoring 10 goals in 11 league games this season to find itself 15th in the Premier League - 11 points behind league leader Tottenham Hotspur.

“We are very frustrated with that and we know how important it is to put those results together really quickly, because we need them straight away,” Arteta told reporters ahead of Sunday’s match against Burnley.

“There have been a lot of games, especially... at home, where small details have made a huge difference. But we haven’t scored enough goals and without doing that, we cannot win enough football matches. It’s as simple as that.

“Creativity is linked to the chances that you are able to create in different positions around the box or the final third. We are working on different aspects that we have to improve, certainly.”

'Constant threat'

Arsenal is unbeaten against Burnley in its last 14 encounters in all competitions, winning every home game in that run, but Arteta said statistics would not make a difference against Sean Dyche’s side.

“Burnley are a really organised team. They are a constant threat because they are really direct but they play that game really, really well,” Arteta said.

“They manage their first, second and third phases really well, the way they attack the box, set-pieces are key against them as well. They are difficult to break down because they have been working together with the same manager for a long time, and they know each other really well.”