Arteta backs Jesus to end Arsenal goal drought

Brazil’s Jesus, who has netted five goals in 17 games for Arsenal in all competitions, last scored in a 3-1 Premier League victory over rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Oct. 1.

04 November, 2022 11:36 IST
Jesus had a couple of opportunities to score against Zurich in the Europa League, but was unable to convert.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta backed Gabriel Jesus to rediscover his scoring touch soon, after the striker failed to find the net in a 1-0 Europa League win over FC Zurich on Thursday, extending his recent goal drought to eight games.

Brazil’s Jesus, who has netted five goals in 17 games for Arsenal in all competitions since he joined the Gunners from Manchester City in the close season, last scored in a 3-1 Premier League victory over rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Oct. 1.

Jesus had a couple of opportunities to score against Zurich, but was unable to convert, with Kieran Tierney’s superb 25-yard strike securing the win and top spot in Group A for Arsenal.

“That’s going to change (his bad luck),” Arteta told reporters on Thursday.

“He’s getting the situations, he’s getting the chances, he’s contributing to the team an awful lot, he’s helping to win matches, the way he competes for every ball in every single action is incredible.

“It will come, he needs to be patient, he’s been through that in the past and he needs to learn those lessons and don’t stop doing those other things that he’s doing so well, because that’s going to maintain the level of him and the team.”

Leader Arsenal next faces sixth-placed Chelsea in a league clash on Sunday.

