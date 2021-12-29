Football

Arteta tests COVID-19 positive, to miss Man City game

Mikel Arteta has tested COVID-19 positive.

29 December, 2021 16:29 IST
Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gestures during the English League Cup quarterfinal match against Sunderland at the Emirates stadium in London on Tuesday.   -  AP

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta will miss the side's match against Manchester City on Saturday after testing positive for COVID-19.

More to follow...

