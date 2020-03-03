Mikel Arteta: Lucas Torreira to be assessed in coming days

Lucas Torreira is in a brace and will be assessed over the next few days, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed. Uruguay midfielder Torreira was injured in the first half of the Gunners' 2-0 FA Cup fifth-round win over Portsmouth at Fratton Park following a strong challenge from James Bolton.

Torreira was taken from the field on a stretcher and Gunners head coach Arteta offered an update after the game. "Lucas was very sore and is in a brace. He will be assessed in a few days and then we will know more," Arteta told BT Sport.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Eddie Nketiah were on target either side of half-time as Arsenal survived a sluggish opening 45 minutes to ultimately book a comfortable route to the quarterfinals. Nketiah was one of several youngsters again afforded an opportunity by Arteta, who is enjoying working with the Gunners' fledgling stars.

"I'm really pleased with them [the youngsters]," he added. "I'm enjoying working with the players. They deserve a chance. It's always a risk but they're worth the risk."

Arteta also praised Reiss Nelson, who was the architect of both of Arsenal's goals. "We have pace in a few players up front. Reiss [Nelson] is a special player and can eliminate players one-on-one," the Spaniard said. "He's been out for a while but he's back now and he showed what he's capable of doing."