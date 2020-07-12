Football Football Former Socceroos captain Jedinak retires from all football Mile Jedinak hasn’t played a professional game since 2018; he announces his retirement on social media. Reuters SYDNEY 12 July, 2020 13:59 IST Mile Jedinak played 79 matches for the Australian national football team. - REUTERS Reuters SYDNEY 12 July, 2020 13:59 IST Former Australia captain Mile Jedinak said he has retired from football, having stepped down from internationals in 2018 and not played a professional game since then. The 35-year old, who earned 79 caps for the Socceroos and led them to the 2015 Asian Cup title, had said he hoped to continue playing after being released by Aston Villa last year.Australian media reported that A-League sides had expressed interest in signing the defensive midfielder, who has appeared in three World Cups.ALSO READ | Women's WC heads to a welcome Down Under in 2023“I want to thank all the clubs I represented for allowing me the opportunity to do so,” Jedinak posted on social media. View this post on Instagram I was a young boy from Western Sydney with a dream to play professional football. My journey to reach that goal was full of so many experiences, challenges and memories that will always be cherished. I want to thank all the clubs I represented for allowing me the opportunity to do so. Coaches, staff, teammates, supporters you all played your part so thank you. A huge thank you to my whole family for supporting me through the years, special mention to my parents for showing me the values and belief in order for me to chase my Dream. Last but not least to my wife and children thank you for being my biggest fans it’s meant the world. To my boys, dream big and never stop chasing your dreams. ⚽ It’s now time for a new chapter. A post shared by Mile Jedinak (@milejedinak15) on Jul 11, 2020 at 1:12pm PDT “Coaches, staff, team-mates, supporters, you all played your part so thank you... It’s now time for a new chapter.”Jedinak started his professional career in Sydney but made his name at Crystal Palace. He played there from 2011 to 2016, helping to guide the team back to the Premier League, before joining Aston Villa in 2016. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos