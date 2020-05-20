Coronavirus: MLS All-Star Game cancelled

The MLS All-Star Game, scheduled for July, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Los Angeles was due to host the game between the best MLS players and a Liga MX side on July 29, but it was officially cancelled on Tuesday.



MLS said in a statement the All-Star game is expected to take place in Los Angeles at the same venue in 2021. The league said it is also studying bids from three cities to host the 2022 game.

The development means this year will be the first since the concept was launched in 1996 that a game will not be held.



MLS has been suspended since March due to COVID-19, which has killed more than 324,000 people worldwide.

The United States has been hit hardest, with more than 1.5 million confirmed cases and a death toll exceeding 93,000.

MLS announced the Leagues Cup and Campeones Cup had also been cancelled for this year.

(With inputs from AFP)