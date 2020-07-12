Football Football MLS postpones Toronto-DC United match after positive test The unconfirmed positive test was for a D.C. United player, while a Toronto player returned the inconclusive test ahead of a Sunday morning MLS match. AP Lake Buena Vista 12 July, 2020 21:10 IST MLS has already had two teams drop out because of a spate of COVID-19 cases. - Representative Photo/ Getty Images AP Lake Buena Vista 12 July, 2020 21:10 IST Major League Soccer postponed a match between Toronto FC and D.C. United shortly before it was scheduled to begin on Sunday morning because of one unconfirmed positive test and one inconclusive test for coronavirus.The unconfirmed positive test was for a D.C. United player, while a Toronto player returned the inconclusive test.Players and staff are tested the day before each game during the MLS is Back tournament. Because of the positive and inconclusive tests, the league’s protocol for the tournament called for both teams to undergo another set of testing on Sunday.READ | Liverpool's Bradley-Auckland puts career on hold to run care home Both teams had already announced their starting lineups for the match when it was called off shortly before its scheduled kickoff.The league did not announce when the match would be rescheduled.The postponement is the latest hiccup for the tournament, which has already had two teams drop out because of a spate of COVID-19 cases.FC Dallas and Nashville were both withdrawn earlier this week, reducing the tournament to 24 teams. FC Dallas had 10 players and one coach test positive for the virus. Nashville had nine players test positive. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos