MLS: Colorado holds Minnesota, Cincinnati beats Red Bulls

Ethan Finlay scored a pair of first-half goals for Minnesota United, but Jonathan Lewis’ third goal of the season early in the second half gave the Colorado Rapids a 2-2 draw on Wednesday in the Major League Soccer.

The draw locked up second place in Group D for Minnesota, which had already clinched a spot in the knockout round of the tournament. The Loons remained unbeaten on the season and will next play Columbus in the round of 16 on Tuesday.

Colorado had previously been eliminated after losing its first two matches of the tournament. But the Rapids didn’t back down in their final match in Florida.

Colorado took the early advantage on Kei Kamara’s 128th career MLS goal in the 19th minute. The Rapids quickly countered on a turnover in midfield and Kamara finished on the break.

But Finlay had the Loons back in front by halftime, with a clever redirection off a free kick in the 36th minute and finishing Romain Metanire’s pass just before halftime for a 2-1 lead.

Lewis became Colorado’s super sub during the tournament. He scored in the 84th minute against Sporting Kansas City after coming on as a sub, and did it again against Minnesota. In the scramble off a free kick, Lewis’ half-volley beat Minnesota goalkeeper Tyler Miller to pull Colorado even.

Minnesota had several scoring chances late, but Colorado’s William Yarbrough made a number of key saves. He finished with six in the match.

FC Cincinnati beat Red Bulls 2-0

FC Cincinnati players celebrate the team's second goal against New York Red Bulls. - getty images

Yuya Kubo scored off a defensive mistake just before halftime, and FC Cincinnati added a second-half own goal on its way to a 2-0 win over the New York Red Bulls.

Cincinnati picked up one of the biggest wins in its young franchise history, securing a spot in the knockout round of the tournament by beating the Red Bulls for the first time in four league matchups.

Cincinnati started the tournament with an ugly 4-0 loss to in-state rival Columbus, but rebounded with a 1-0 win over Atlanta United before dispatching New York.

Kubo’s goal came in the 43rd minute after New York had controlled most of the first half. A hustle play by Andrew Gutman led to a defensive miscue from New York’s Amro Tarek. Kubo was in the right spot to pounce on Tarek’s mistake and his shot beat New York goalkeeper David Jensen.

Cincinnati doubled its lead early in the second half when a corner kick by Haris Medunjanin was deflected by New York’s Florian Valot and past Jensen.

The two-goal loss put the Red Bulls likely on the outside of advancing as one of the top four third-place finishers. New York will need major stumbles by Chicago and Houston in Thursday’s final day of the group stage to have a chance of moving on.

Cincinnati goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton made several key saves late in the second half, including Aaron Long’s attempt in the 81st minute and Sean Davis’ shot off a corner kick moments later.

Tyton made four saves. The Red Bulls outshot Cincinnati 19-4 but only four New York shots were on target.