Major League Soccer issued a three-match suspension to Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa on Saturday and fined him an undisclosed amount for using a homophobic slur during a match.

The 23-year-old Argentine midfielder uttered the remark on October 1 in Atlanta’s match against the New England Revolution.

Sosa will begin his ban on Sunday in Atlanta’s final match of the 2022 campaign against New York City FC and miss the first two regular-season matches of the 2023 MLS season.

“Atlanta United is aware of Santiago Sosa’s use of offensive language during last week’s match,” the team said in a statement.

“The club does not condone the use of harmful or disrespectful language towards any person. Santiago is extremely remorseful and personally apologized to the New England Revolution player.

“He has also requested additional resources from MLS’ Players Association to grow from this incident.”

Atlanta United missed the MLS playoffs for the second time in six seasons with a 10-13 and 10 drawn record so far.

Sosa has scored one goal in 21 matches this season for United after joining the team last year.