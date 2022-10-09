Football

MLS suspends Atlanta’s Sosa three games for gay slur

The 23-year-old Argentine midfielder uttered the remark on October 1 in Atlanta’s match against the New England Revolution.

AFP
09 October, 2022 06:58 IST
09 October, 2022 06:58 IST
Atlanta United’s Santiago Sosa (5) will begin his ban on Sunday in Atlanta’s final match of the 2022 campaign against New York City FC and miss the first two regular-season matches of the 2023 MLS season.

Atlanta United’s Santiago Sosa (5) will begin his ban on Sunday in Atlanta’s final match of the 2022 campaign against New York City FC and miss the first two regular-season matches of the 2023 MLS season. | Photo Credit: John Raoux

The 23-year-old Argentine midfielder uttered the remark on October 1 in Atlanta’s match against the New England Revolution.

Major League Soccer issued a three-match suspension to Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa on Saturday and fined him an undisclosed amount for using a homophobic slur during a match.

The 23-year-old Argentine midfielder uttered the remark on October 1 in Atlanta’s match against the New England Revolution.

Also Read
Conte says ‘Good men’ helped Spurs win after sudden death of fitness coach

Sosa will begin his ban on Sunday in Atlanta’s final match of the 2022 campaign against New York City FC and miss the first two regular-season matches of the 2023 MLS season.

“Atlanta United is aware of Santiago Sosa’s use of offensive language during last week’s match,” the team said in a statement.

“The club does not condone the use of harmful or disrespectful language towards any person. Santiago is extremely remorseful and personally apologized to the New England Revolution player.

“He has also requested additional resources from MLS’ Players Association to grow from this incident.”

Atlanta United missed the MLS playoffs for the second time in six seasons with a 10-13 and 10 drawn record so far.

Sosa has scored one goal in 21 matches this season for United after joining the team last year.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Discipline, encouragement pushes U-17 forward Thanglalsoun Gangte ahead

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Watch: Deadly Indonesia football riot, stampede: What we know so far; death, casualty toll

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us