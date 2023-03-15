Football

Salah’s stolen silver medal from Cairo home recovered by police

The theft at Salah’s home took place on March 2 and Egyptian police was able to identify the two thieves, including a former security guard in the residential complex.

Reuters
15 March, 2023 20:08 IST
Egyptian police on Wednesday said that it has recovered Mohamed Salah’s stolen African Cup of Nations silver medal. (FILE PHOTO)

Egyptian police on Wednesday said that it has recovered Mohamed Salah’s stolen African Cup of Nations silver medal. (FILE PHOTO) | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Egyptian police said on Wednesday it has recovered a silver medal which was stolen from the home of Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah.

The theft took place on March 2 and police were able to identify the two thieves, including a former security guard in the residential complex, the Ministry of Interior added in a statement.

All the stolen goods were seized, which include a silver medal, a number of sports shoes and TV receivers.

A security source confirmed to Reuters that the player intended in the statement is Salah.

The photo, published by the police on Facebook, showed that the silver medal was for the African Cup of Nations.

Salah finished on the losing side in both the 2017 and 2021 Cup of Nations finals.

Egypt captain Salah, 30, is due to visit his home country next week as he will lead the national team in a double-header against Malawi in African Cup of Nations qualifying, a home game on March 24 and the away match four days later.

Salah last week became Liverpool’s all-time top scorer in the Premier League with 129 goals.

