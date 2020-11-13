Mohamed Salah: Liverpool forward tests positive for coronavirus

Liverpool FC's Mohamed Salah has tested positive for coronavirus, the Egyptian Football Association confirmed on Friday.

The forward was away on international duty with the Egypt national team for the African Cup of Nations two-legged qualification matches against Togo. The 28-year-old will be self-isolating from the rest of the squad.

"The medical swab conducted on our national football team showed that our player, Mohamed Salah, the star of Liverpool, is infected with coronavirus after his test came positive, although he does not suffer from any symptoms, while the other members of the team tested negative," the statement read.

he federation said he will undergo further checks in the coming hours.

Salah is likely to miss Liverpool's Premier League match against Leicester City on November 21 and the Champions League home game against Atalanta on October 25.

Thiago, Sadio Mane and Xherdan Shaqiri are among the notable players who previously tested positive for the virus this season.

More to follow...