Mohammedan SC looks to finish I-League qualifying campaign on an unbeaten run Mohammedan Sporting, who have won all of its three matches so far and logged nine points, already secured qualification and the top place in the points table PTI 18 October, 2020 16:52 IST Mohammedan Sporting who returns to the I-League after seven years will aim to complete its qualifying stage unbeaten on Monday having won its previous three matches. - TWITTER/ HERO I-LEAGUE PTI 18 October, 2020 16:52 IST Having secured promotion to the I-League after a seven-year gap, Mohammedan SC will look to end its qualifying campaign unbeaten as it braces up to face FC Bengaluru United on Monday.Mohammedan Sporting, who have won all of its three matches so far and logged nine points, has already secured the top place in the points table.Even a defeat in the last match and a win for second-placed Bhawanipore FC (on six points) would not topple the Black Panthers, who hold the head-to-head advantage over its local rivals.However, assistant coach Saheed Ramon reiterated on keeping its motivation and commitment intact for the last game of the tournament.READ | ISL: SC East Bengal signs Jeje Lalpekhlua "We need to pull ourselves together for one last game," stated Ramon on the eve of their game against FC Bengaluru United."We want to go out of the tournament undefeated.""We need to stick to our plan, and maintain the same level of passion, commitment, and desire and get a good result in this last game before we move on to the Hero I-League," he continued.FC Bengaluru United head coach Richard Hood congratulated his opponent on earning promotion to the I-League."We congratulate Mohammedan Sporting on being crowned champions of the I-League Qualifiers. This being the official end to our season, we want to present our best 90 minutes on the pitch yet," said Hood. The wait if almost over !Tomorrow we officially start our road to @ileagueofficial 2020-21 ❤#RoadtoILeague#BlackPanthers#JaanJaanMohammedan#Indianfootball pic.twitter.com/Cdc9np9rJj— Mohammedan SC (@MohammedanSC) October 18, 2020 "For us, there is a whole world of motivation in seeing the tournament through with a comprehensive performance against Mohammedan Sporting."Mohammedan boss Ramon complimented his counterpart on bringing a tactical aspect into the game."Bengaluru have a very good team and are led by an able coach. They play a physical and tactical brand of football. We need to stick to our plan and keep our concentration during the game as they have shown good technique in their last three matches," said Ramon.