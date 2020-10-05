Football Football Mohammedan Sporting Club gets new investor Mohammedan Sporting club announced a collaboration with sports management company Bunkerhill as its official title partner for the upcoming season. Team Sportstar Kolkata 05 October, 2020 21:04 IST The arrival of an investor comes as a big relief for the 129-year-old club which is looking to qualify to the I-League proper. - Twitter Team Sportstar Kolkata 05 October, 2020 21:04 IST Mohammedan Sporting club announced a collaboration with sports management company Bunkerhill as its official title partner for the upcoming season. The confirmation of the deal was revealed by the club's newly appointed secretary, Wasim Akram, in an official release program held in the city on Monday. READ: Mohammedan SC closes in on investorThe arrival of an investor comes as a big relief for the 129-year-old club which is looking to qualify to the I-League proper. Mohammedan Sporting is starting its I-League qualification campaign against Garhwal FC at Kalyani Stadium on October 8. The club has formed a strong squad roping in a number of top players to back up its qualification bid this season. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos