Mohammedan Sporting Club gets new investor

Mohammedan Sporting club announced a collaboration with sports management company Bunkerhill as its official title partner for the upcoming season.

The confirmation of the deal was revealed by the club's newly appointed secretary, Wasim Akram, in an official release program held in the city on Monday.

The arrival of an investor comes as a big relief for the 129-year-old club which is looking to qualify to the I-League proper. Mohammedan Sporting is starting its I-League qualification campaign against Garhwal FC at Kalyani Stadium on October 8. The club has formed a strong squad roping in a number of top players to back up its qualification bid this season.