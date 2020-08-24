Football Football Mohammedan SC becomes first Kolkata football club to resume training since COVID Mohammedan SC players were put through their paces under the watchful eyes of coach Yan Law at their home ground ahead of the second division league qualifiers. PTI 24 August, 2020 21:56 IST Mohammedan SC players began training ahead of the second division qualifiers. - @MohammedanSC PTI 24 August, 2020 21:56 IST Mohammedan Sporting on Monday became the first club of Kolkata to resume training since the COVID-19 outbreak, ahead of the second division league qualifiers.The Black Panthers were put through their paces under the watchful eyes of coach Yan Law at their home ground.READ | Anwar Ali ready to make a comeback, signs for Mohammedan SC The inaugural training session of the season began with an introductory process for the new signings to get to know the current squad members, followed by a fitness session.“We have a bunch of players who are technically good and that is our strength. But personally, I feel a lot of work needs to be done. I want to see the right intensity from players,” coach Law said in the club’s official website.“They have to take responsibility and there has to be respect for each other. I believe that if we work together as a unit then this team can achieve success,” he added.He also had a message for the die-hard Mohammedan Sporting supporters.“We will work hard to be ready for the first game. We all know what you expect from us. We want to bring you happiness in these trying times.,” Law said.Mohammedan Sporting and Bhowanipore SC, which are competing in the second division qualifiers, last week had a meeting with the state sports minister Aroop Biswas, following which they were granted permission to resume on-field activities as a special case.Mohammedan Sporting Club players, officials and support staff on Sunday underwent COVID-19 tests and all the 34 had returned negative.Earlier in the day, the Black Panthers announced their roster for the forthcoming season.They have retained a clutch of their players from last season, namely Tirthankar Sarkar, Priyant Singh, Vanlalbiaa Chhangte, Satyam Sharma, Balwinder Singh, Hira Mondal, Subham Roy, Arijit Singh, Sujit Sadhu, Safiul Rahman, Jaskaranpreet Singh and Firoj Ali.In addition to this, they have signed new players such as Willis Plaza, Eze Kingsley, Abhishek Rijal, Shoubhik Ghosh, Sheikh Faiaz, Jafar Mondal, Moinuddin Khan, Anwar Ali, Himanshu Jangra, Nabi Hussain Khan, MS Dawangliana, Sena Fanai and Samuel Shadap to bolster their squad.SquadGoalkeepers: Priyant Singh, Jafar Mondal, Subham Roy, Miraj AliDefenders: Shafiul Rahman, Shoubhik Ghosh, Hira Mondal, Sujit Sadhu, Arijit Singh, Eze Kingsley, Anwar Ali, Balwinder Singh, Nabi Hussain KhanMidfielders: Abhishek Rijal, Satyam Sharma, Firoj Ali, Tirthankar Sarkar, Suraj Rawat, Vanlalbiaa Chhangte, Sena Fanai, Sanjib Ghosh, Moses Lalrinzuala, Aditya Saha, Moinuddin Khan, Sheikh Faiaz, Samuel Shadap, Sohail KhatriForwards: Willis Plaza, Jaskaranpreet Singh, MS Dwangliana, Shamsad Ali, Himanshu Jangra, Pritam SarkarCoach: Yan Law, Assistant Coach: Saheed Ramon, Technical Director: Dipendu Biswas, Goalkeeping Coach: Sudip Sarkar, Manager: Belal Ahmed Khan. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos