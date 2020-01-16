Mohun Bagan, ATK merger: Legacy backed by corporate support can create magic, says Praful Patel

Mohun Bagan, India's oldest football club, announced a merger with Indian Super League side ATK on Thursday and All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Praful Patel felt the merger could see the new team "create magic".

He said: "I congratulate the fans of legendary Mohun Bagan club and ISL club ATK on the merger. I am sure officials of both clubs have kept the best interests of fans and the larger interest of Indian football in mind while arriving at a well thought out decision."

"Personally I feel that when tradition and legacy is backed by corporate backing, magic can be created. I wish the new merged entity all the very best in the future," he added.

The RPSG Group, which owns and runs two-time ISL champion ATK, will own 80 per cent of the shares of the new club, while Mohun Bagan Football Club (India) Private Limited will own the remaining 20 per cent.

The merged entity, which will have brand names of ATK and Mohun Bagan, will come into existence from June 1, 2020 and will compete in the 2020-21 Indian Super League season.

Kushal Das, General Secretary of AIFF, hailed the move as one of the most historic developments in Indian football's history.

"I am certain this is going to be one of the most historic developments in the annals of Indian footballing history. I commend the authorities of both clubs for displaying vision, congratulate both sets of fans and wish them a happy and prosperous ‘marriage.’"