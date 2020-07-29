Football

Mohun Bagan Day celebrated at Times Square

Mohun Bagan brought up its 109th IFA Shield triumph anniversary in style as its logo was splashed wide on the NASDAQ billboard on Times Square.

29 July, 2020 13:37 IST
Mohun Bagan Times Square

Mohun Bagan's logo was displayed on Times Square to celebrate the club's 1911 IFA Shield win.   -  Twitter @Mohun_Bagan

Mohun Bagan rang in its 109th IFA Shield triumph anniversary in style as its logo was splashed wide on the NASDAQ billboard on Times Square on Wednesday.

The club has celebrated July 29 as Mohun Bagan Day in honour of its 1911 IFA Shield victory, when it beat the British Regiment team in the final. It was a historic achievement as Mohun Bagan was the first Indian club to win the title.

Mohun Bagan, which won the I-League last season, has merged with fellow Kolkata club ATK and will play in the Indian Super League from the upcoming campaign.

"The pictures from NASDAQ is a testimony to the fact that Mohun Bagan belongs to a different league. Huge day for all the Mariners!! Happy Mohun Bagan Day Mariners !!" the club wrote on Twitter.

 

Mohun Bagan usually celebrates the event with great pomp and fervor, but owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the club has decided to conduct its celebrations online.

The club also confers the Mohun Bagan Ratna on former stars who have contributed to the team. Hockey legend Gurbux Singh and former Bengal cricketer Palash Nandy have been chosen as this recipients this year.

