Mohun Bagan Day celebrated at Times Square

Mohun Bagan rang in its 109th IFA Shield triumph anniversary in style as its logo was splashed wide on the NASDAQ billboard on Times Square on Wednesday.

The club has celebrated July 29 as Mohun Bagan Day in honour of its 1911 IFA Shield victory, when it beat the British Regiment team in the final. It was a historic achievement as Mohun Bagan was the first Indian club to win the title.

#OnThisDay in 1911 Mohun Bagan created history by becoming the first all-Indian team to win the #IFAShield after defeating East Yorkshire Regiment 2-1 in the final



Happy #MohunBaganDay2020 #MohunBaganDay #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/374igcQavY — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) July 29, 2020

Mohun Bagan, which won the I-League last season, has merged with fellow Kolkata club ATK and will play in the Indian Super League from the upcoming campaign.

"The pictures from NASDAQ is a testimony to the fact that Mohun Bagan belongs to a different league. Huge day for all the Mariners!! Happy Mohun Bagan Day Mariners !!" the club wrote on Twitter.

The pictures from NASDAQ is a testimony to the fact that Mohun Bagan belongs to a different league. Huge day for all the Mariners!!



Happy Mohun Bagan Day Mariners !!#JoyMohunBagan #MohunBaganDay2020 pic.twitter.com/vA5z8ia92T — Mohun Bagan (@Mohun_Bagan) July 28, 2020

Mohun Bagan usually celebrates the event with great pomp and fervor, but owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the club has decided to conduct its celebrations online.

The club also confers the Mohun Bagan Ratna on former stars who have contributed to the team. Hockey legend Gurbux Singh and former Bengal cricketer Palash Nandy have been chosen as this recipients this year.