ISL 2023-24: Struggling Mohun Bagan SG meets a thriving Kerala Blasters side in a high profile clash

With injuries and suspensions keeping a good number of its first choice players off the list of availability, Mohun Bagan SG has found its fortunes deserting in the last few rounds as it faces the might of Blasters.

Published : Dec 26, 2023 21:33 IST , KOLKATA - 3 MINS READ

Amitabha Das Sharma
Kwame Peprah and Dimitrios Diamantakos of Kerala Blasters FC after scoring against MCFC in the ISL.
Kwame Peprah and Dimitrios Diamantakos of Kerala Blasters FC after scoring against MCFC in the ISL. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL
infoIcon

| Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL

Defending champion Mohun Bagan SG will be eager to stem the tide after suffering successive losses when it meets the title aspirant Kerala Blasters in a ISL-10 matchweek 12 fixture at home in the Salt Lake Stadium on Wednesday.

With injuries and suspensions keeping a good number of its first choice players off the list of availability, Mohun Bagan SG has found its fortunes deserting in the last few rounds.

After making a bright start to the tournament where it won five straight matches, Mohun Bagan saw its strength depleting just when the time came to meet the strong opponents like Mumbai City FC and FC Goa, both of whom handed out a defeat to the Kolkata giant.

Mohun Bagan SG’s beleaguered coach Juan Ferrando will be hoping to find adequate quality in the bench to string together a side that can take on the might of Kerala Blasters, which is arriving after convincingly outplaying Mumbai City FC at home.

The Blasters are currently placed second in the league standings with 23 points from 11 matches and will be looking for more points before the League goes in for a prolonged break owing to Indian national team’s Asian Cup engagements. Mohun Bagan is stranded at 19 points that it earned in the first seven unbeaten matches before suffering the successive setbacks.

The Ivan Vukomanovic-coached Blasters has not let the absence of its injured Uruguyan forward Adrian Luna affect the team’s performance as other experienced players in the team have creditably filled in the void.

Greek forward Dimitrios Diamantakos has been contributing a lot in the striking zone for the Blasters and has scored six goals in nine appearances. A lot will rest on him as the Blasters look to put out the challenge of its long time nemesis Mohun Bagan, which has won five times in six meetings in its previous nomenclature as ATK Mohun Bagan.

The way the Blasters swept aside the challenge of Mumbai City FC (2-0) in the previous outing definitely indicates the team’s gaining strength, which it hopes to maintain against Mohun Bagan and secure more points in its kitty.

“We have a great group of players, great characters and we have stuck together with team spirit and by fighting for each other. It’s nice to be at the top though we have played more games than FC Goa. We aim to revive our winning culture and rebuild a playoff-contending spirit,” Vukomanovic said

For Ferrando the scene in the team is that of an infirmary as the key Indian players like Anwar Ali, Sahal Abdul Samad, Ashique Kuruniyan and Hugo Boumous continue to nurse injuries while Liston Colaco continues to serve his suspension for four matches imposed by the AIFF disciplinary committee.

The ragtag combination that Ferrando managed to field against FC Goa saw Mohun Bagan crashing to a 4-1 defeat at the same venue barely four days ago. There is not much improvement in the side as most of its Key names remain grounded while its forwards like Armando Sadiku and Jason Cummings continue to struggle for form.

“We continue with the same situation. Ashish (Rai) and (Hector) Yuste can play now (after completing their suspension period). Team is the most important thing for me and we are ready for the next match. We are thinking of the best line-up and trying to assess those who are fit to ensure that we get the three points,” Ferrando tried to put on a brave face before the match.

