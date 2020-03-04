Mohun Bagan faces Chennai City as it edges closer to I-League crown

Mohun Bagan practically needs two more wins to secure its second I-League crown. Head coach Kibu Vicuna said his team will thus be focusing for another successful outing when it meets the defending champion Chennai City FC in a 15th-round fixture at the Kalyani Stadium on Thursday.



“We will try to focus on what we can do best and that is winning the match. It is going to be a difficult game as Chennai City is a very good team that plays possession-based football. I hope we get the result we are looking for,” Vicuna said on the eve of the match.

Bagan's Spanish coach spoke with a sense of caution looking back at the narrow 3-2 win his team managed in the first leg in Coimbatore, where Chennai City almost erased a 0-3 deficit pulling back two goals after the break.

Mohun Bagan, which has just lost once so far, is currently on a 12-match unbeaten run and enjoys a sizeable lead with 35 points from 14 matches. Its nearest challenger Punjab FC is trailing by 12 points and with only six rounds to go, Bagan has all the scope to pick up the required points for the championship.



“I think we are performing well. Also, some days were lucky but in general our progress has been quite good. We have six more matches and 18 points to play for. Hope we keep our focus and pick up the required points,” Vicuna said.



For Akbar Nawas, Chennai City’s title winning coach, the scene in Mohun Bagan is currently similar to what it was with his team last year.

“Mohun Bagan this season is doing a lot similar to what we did last year. The sense of camaraderie and the spirit of the current Mohun Bagan team is lot similar to what was ours last year,” Nawas said.

'“Once you have that winning momentum, the spirit of a team goes to a different level. Hope we are able to break that momentum become the spoiler by beating the leader,” Nawas said about his team’s target.