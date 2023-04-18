ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa: When, where to watch Super Cup 2023, live streaming info

Indian Super League champion ATK Mohun Bagan plays FC Goa in a Super Cup 2023 Group C match at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on Tuesday.
With both teams out of the qualification race, there will be nothing but pride to play for in this match.
ATK Mohun Bagan started its campaign with a 5-1 win against Gokulam Kerala. but succumbed to a 3-0 loss against Jamshedpur FC, which is the team that has qualified from Group C.
FC Goa lost 3-5 to Jamshedpur FC in its opening match, but clinched a 1-0 win against Gokulam Kerala in its last match.
Predicted XI
ATK Mohun Bagan XI: Arsh (GK), Asish, Kiyan, Gallego, Pritam, Liston, Subhasish, Manvir, Boumous, McHugh, Slavko
FC Goa XI: Arshdeep (GK), Nikhil, Arnaout, Saviour, Lenny, Sadaoui, Brandon (C), Murgaokar, Redeem, Bedia, Guarrotxena.