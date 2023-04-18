PREVIEW

Indian Super League champion ATK Mohun Bagan plays FC Goa in a Super Cup 2023 Group C match at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

With both teams out of the qualification race, there will be nothing but pride to play for in this match.

ATK Mohun Bagan started its campaign with a 5-1 win against Gokulam Kerala. but succumbed to a 3-0 loss against Jamshedpur FC, which is the team that has qualified from Group C.

FC Goa lost 3-5 to Jamshedpur FC in its opening match, but clinched a 1-0 win against Gokulam Kerala in its last match.

LIVE STREAMING INFO

Where will the ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Super Cup 2023 match be played?

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Super Cup 2023 match will be played at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode

At what time will the ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Super Cup 2023 match kick-off?

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Super Cup 2023 match will kick-off at 8:30 PM IST on Tuesday, April 18.

Where will the ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Super Cup 2023 match be live telecasted?

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Super Cup 2023 match will be live telecasted on the Sony Ten network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Super Cup 2023 match?

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Super Cup 2023 match will be streamed live on the Fancode App and Website.

Where will the ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Super Cup 2023 match be played?

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Super Cup 2023 match will be played at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode

At what time will the ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Super Cup 2023 match kick-off?

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Super Cup 2023 match will kick-off at 8:30 PM IST on Tuesday, April 18.

Where will the ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Super Cup 2023 match be live telecasted?

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Super Cup 2023 match will be live telecasted on the Sony Ten network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Super Cup 2023 match?

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Super Cup 2023 match will be streamed live on the Fancode App and Website.

Predicted XI

ATK Mohun Bagan XI: Arsh (GK), Asish, Kiyan, Gallego, Pritam, Liston, Subhasish, Manvir, Boumous, McHugh, Slavko

FC Goa XI: Arshdeep (GK), Nikhil, Arnaout, Saviour, Lenny, Sadaoui, Brandon (C), Murgaokar, Redeem, Bedia, Guarrotxena.