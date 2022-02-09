Football Football Monaco reaches French Cup semifinals with 2-0 win over Amiens Goals from Aurelien Tchouameni and Kevin Volland help Monaco make it to the semifinals of the French Cup. AP MONACO 09 February, 2022 12:12 IST Monaco’s Kevin Volland (centre) celebrates with team-mates after scoring his team’s second goal. - AFP AP MONACO 09 February, 2022 12:12 IST Monaco progressed to the French Cup semifinals by defeating second-tier side Amiens 2-0 on Tuesday with goals from Aurelien Tchouameni and Kevin Volland.Monaco was the heavy favourite and was in control throughout. Tchouameni, a France midfielder with seven caps, put Monaco in the driver’s seat after five minutes with a half-volley from a poorly cleared corner kick. The goal spurred the visiting team on but Amiens forward Aliou Badji missed a couple of chances to level while Chadrac Akolo had a goal disallowed for an off-side position.ALSO READ - Ligue 1: Monaco beats LyonVolland made it 2-0 from close range in the 54th from teenager Maghnes Akliouche’s assist.Monaco was French Cup runner-up last year to Paris Saint-Germain and is chasing its first cup title since 1991.Southern rivals Nice and Marseille meet in the Riviera city while fourth-tier sides Bergerac and Versailles face off in the other quarterfinal scheduled on Wednesday.Final scoreMonaco 2 (Tchouameni 5', Volland 54') Amiens SC 0 Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :