Football

Ligue 1 roundup: Marseille beats Montpellier for third straight win

Marseille remained four points behind second-placed Lens for the automatic Champions League spot and two ahead of fourth-placed Rennes.

AP
03 January, 2023 09:13 IST
03 January, 2023 09:13 IST
Marseille’s Portuguese defender Nuno Tavares (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring.

Marseille’s Portuguese defender Nuno Tavares (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring. | Photo Credit: PASCAL GUYOT

Marseille remained four points behind second-placed Lens for the automatic Champions League spot and two ahead of fourth-placed Rennes.

Third-placed Marseille won at Montpellier 2-1 for its third straight win in the French league on Monday.

Marseille’s confidence was high following a 6-1 home win against Toulouse, and left back Nuno Tavares scored in the 47th minute with a fine strike for his fifth goal of the campaign.

The lead was doubled when Marseille center half Chancel Mbemba pressured opposite defender Maxime Estève into an own goal in the 61st.

Tavares was sent off near the end to give Montpellier hope. Midfielder Téji Savanier scored a stoppage-time penalty but the home side ran out of time in a hectic finish.

Also Read
Sloppy Liverpool tumbles again in loss at Brentford

Marseille remained four points behind second-placed Lens for the automatic Champions League spot and two ahead of fourth-placed Rennes, which beat Nice 2-1 at home with a last-gasp winner from winger Benjamin Bourigeaud.

Forward Martin Terrier put Rennes ahead after six minutes but midfielder Ross Barkley equalized in the 21st with a brilliant curling strike into the top right corner from outside the penalty area. Terrier was taken off on a stretcher late in the first half after injuring his right knee.

Other matches

Lille stayed seventh after drawing with mid-table Reims 1-1.

Canada striker Jonathan David gave Lille the lead with his 10th league goal, but Swedish midfielder Jens Cajuste equalized.

After almost drawing at league leader Paris Saint-Germain last week, Strasbourg lost at home to Troyes 3-2.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us