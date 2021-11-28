More confident India will face Chile, says head coach Dennerby

Indian women's football team will take the positives from its 1-6 defeat against Brazil and face Chile more confidently, said head coach Thomas Dennerby.

India will next face Chile at the Arena da Amazonia in Manaus, Brazil, in its second match of the four-nation tournament on Monday.

“Definitely, we have a good feeling from the Brazil game, and we will take that forward into the game against Chile. The result will not affect the girls, because they played quite well against one of the best teams in the world,” said Dennerby on the eve of the match.

He added, “The girls kept fighting until the very end, and have shown a good fighting spirit. We also created a lot of good chances against them, and maybe we should have scored two goals in the first half, if we had been a bit lucky. Maybe, if we had gone ahead 2-1 at that point, Brazil would have been under more pressure, and things may have been a bit different.”

However, Dennerby felt that while the team's defence has improved, it still needs to work on clearances.

“We conceded so many goals, not because we were bad defensively, but more because we had a few weak clearances. If we can improve on that, I think we will stand a better chance in the future,” said Dennerby.

Where to watch?

India will take on Chile at the Arena da Amazonia in Manaus, Brazil, at 2.30 AM IST on Monday. The match will be streamed live on the Indian Football Team's Facebook page and the Indian Football YouTube channel.