Morocco, Nigeria, Tanzania book last 3 spots in FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India

Morocco, Nigeria and Tanzania claimed the final three spots to complete the lineup for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022 to be held later this year.

This marks a significant milestone as India is all set to host its first-ever FIFA women's tournament from October 11 to October 30.

The three nations from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) will have their names in the pot for the official draw scheduled to take place on June 24.

Hosts India, China, Japan, New Zealand, USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Germany, Spain and France will also be introduced to their opponents in the ceremony, which will take place in Zurich.

This is a watershed moment for Tanzania and Morocco as both the nations will make their debuts at the global youth tournament.

Nigeria, on the other hand, are a tournament regular, having qualified for all but one of the last six U-17 finals.

Tanzania, the first East African country to reach the finals, sealed their place in the tournament with a convincing 5-1 aggregate victory over Cameroon.

Morocco, meanwhile, beat Ghana on penalties on Saturday to seal the deal after both the teams won their respective home games to finish 2-2 on aggregate.

Nigeria advanced to the October finals despite getting held to a goalless draw by Ethiopia, having won the reverse fixture 1-0.