Mukul Mudgal elected head of FIFA's Governance, Audit and Compliance Committee

Justice (Retd.) Mukul Mudgal was elected as the chairperson of FIFA’s Governance, Audit and Compliance Committee for a four-year term during the 71st FIFA Congress held earlier this week.

Justice (Retd.) Mudgal secured 125 votes, while second placed Tomaz Vesel of Slovenia received 44 votes. Burkhard Balz of Germany managed 23 votes, while the USA's Chris Mihm got 14 votes. Mihm, though, was named the deputy chairperson of the committee.

The former Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice was previously the head of FIFA's Governance and Review Committee, but the global body has since merged the Governance, Audit and Compliance Committees to form a single unit.