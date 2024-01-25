MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC LIVE streaming info, Kalinga Super Cup semifinal: Predicted lineups, head-to-head, when and where to watch?

MCFC vs OFC: Here’s all you need to know ahead of the second semifinal of the Kalinga Super Cup between Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC.

Published : Jan 25, 2024 13:57 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Odisha FC’s DiEgo celebrates after scoring goal against Inter Kashi.
Odisha FC’s DiEgo celebrates after scoring goal against Inter Kashi. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu
infoIcon

Odisha FC’s DiEgo celebrates after scoring goal against Inter Kashi. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu

Odisha FC’s defence of the Kalinga Super Cup will face a strong challenge from Mumbai City FC as the two sides meet in the second semifinal at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. 

Both teams come into the semifinal with perfect records winning all three matches in the group stage. There is also little to choose between the two teams in the Indian Super League (ISL) as they sit one place and two points adrift. Odisha FC is third with 24 points from 12 matches while Mumbai City FC is fourth with 22 points from 11 matches. 

The game between the two sides at the Kalinga stadium earlier in the season ended in a 2-2 draw and showed the quality that the two sides possess. 

Predicted 11s
Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa, Vinit Rai, Yoell van Nieff, Valpuia, Nathan Rodrigues, Alberto Noguera, Franklin Nazareth, Jayesh Rane, Abdenasser El Khayati, Gurkirat Singh, Ayush Chhikara
Odisha FC: Lalthuammawia Ralte, Amey Ranawade, Narender Gahlot, Carlos Delgado, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lalthathanga, Ahmed Jahouh, Aniket Jadhav, Roy Krishna, Diego Mauricio, Isak Vanlalruatfela
Head-to-head
Matches: 19
Mumbai City FC: 10
Odisha FC: 5
Draw: 4
Live streaming/telecast information
When and where will the Kalinga Super Cup semifnal between Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC kick-off?
The Kalinga Super Cup semifnal between Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC will begin at 7:30pm IST at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
How can I watch the Kalinga Super Cup semifnal between Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC?
The Kalinga Super Cup semifnal between Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app/website. The game will also be telecast live across the Sports18 network.

Related Topics

Kalinga Super Cup /

Odisha FC /

Mumbai City FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs England Live Score, 1st Test: Jadeja removes Hartley; picks three wickets; ENG loses eight
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC LIVE streaming info, Kalinga Super Cup semifinal: Predicted lineups, head-to-head, when and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  3. NBA 2023-24 Roundup: Golden State Warriors rolls in emotional return to court with 134-112 win over Atlanta Hawks
    Reuters
  4. AIFF Technical Committee recommends Chaoba Devi as head coach of India senior women’s team
    Team Sportstar
  5. Australian Open 2024: Bopanna-Ebden pair enters final of men’s doubles
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Satwik-Chirag: Opponents respect us more now

Jonathan Selvaraj
The present teams would have to battle injuries and the galloping age of key players to attain the same levels that they were able to attain in Tokyo 2020.

M. M. Somaya: Judicious exposure to key players critical in Paris build-up

M. M. Somaya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC LIVE streaming info, Kalinga Super Cup semifinal: Predicted lineups, head-to-head, when and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  2. AIFF Technical Committee recommends Chaoba Devi as head coach of India senior women’s team
    Team Sportstar
  3. Salah will ‘100 per cent’ return for AFCON final if he recovers, says Klopp
    Reuters
  4. AFCON 2024: Ivory Coast edges into last 16 despite firing its coach, Morocco’s win boosts host nation
    AP
  5. Real Madrid overtake Man City as highest revenue-generating club - Deloitte
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs England Live Score, 1st Test: Jadeja removes Hartley; picks three wickets; ENG loses eight
    Team Sportstar
  2. Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC LIVE streaming info, Kalinga Super Cup semifinal: Predicted lineups, head-to-head, when and where to watch?
    Team Sportstar
  3. NBA 2023-24 Roundup: Golden State Warriors rolls in emotional return to court with 134-112 win over Atlanta Hawks
    Reuters
  4. AIFF Technical Committee recommends Chaoba Devi as head coach of India senior women’s team
    Team Sportstar
  5. Australian Open 2024: Bopanna-Ebden pair enters final of men’s doubles
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment