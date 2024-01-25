Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC LIVE streaming info, Kalinga Super Cup semifinal: Predicted lineups, head-to-head, when and where to watch?

Odisha FC’s defence of the Kalinga Super Cup will face a strong challenge from Mumbai City FC as the two sides meet in the second semifinal at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.
Both teams come into the semifinal with perfect records winning all three matches in the group stage. There is also little to choose between the two teams in the Indian Super League (ISL) as they sit one place and two points adrift. Odisha FC is third with 24 points from 12 matches while Mumbai City FC is fourth with 22 points from 11 matches.
The game between the two sides at the Kalinga stadium earlier in the season ended in a 2-2 draw and showed the quality that the two sides possess.
Predicted 11s
Head-to-head
Live streaming/telecast information
