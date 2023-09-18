MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

AFC Champions League: Mumbai City FC loses 0-2 to Nassaji Mazandaran of Iran

Ehsan Hosseini (34th minute) and Mohammadreza Azadi (62nd) scored for the visiting side.

Published : Sep 18, 2023 23:01 IST , Pune - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Lallianzuala Chhangte almost opened the scoring in the ninth minute but missed the target.
Lallianzuala Chhangte almost opened the scoring in the ninth minute but missed the target. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Lallianzuala Chhangte almost opened the scoring in the ninth minute but missed the target. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mumbai City FC began its AFC Champions League (ACL) campaign on a disappointing note as it suffered 0-2 defeat at the hands of debutants Nassaji Mazandaran of Iran here on Monday.

Ehsan Hosseini (34th minute) and Mohammadreza Azadi (62nd) scored for the visiting side.

Mumbai made a bright start and almost opened the scoring in the ninth minute when Jorge Pereyra Diaz slipped the ball through to Lallianzuala Chhangte, who shot from a tight angle missed the target.

With 11 minutes remaining in the half, Nassanji took the lead. Hossein Zamehran picked up possession 20 yards from goal, the playmaker turning swiftly to play Ehsan Hosseini in with a defence-splitting pass, and he slotted calmly into the bottom corner of the net to put the Iranians in front.

Also read | Indian Football at Asian Games 2022: A chance for India to regain lost glory at Hangzhou 2023

Bipin could have ensured Mumbai went into the break level a minute into first half injury time only to shoot off target after being found in space as Chhangte rolled the ball across the face of the goal.

The Iranian outfit rounded the tally when substitute Farshid Esmaeili robbed Akash Mishra deep inside his penalty area and had the presence of mind to roll the ball into the six yard box, where Azadi was left with the simplest of finishes.

Vikram Partap shot across the face of goal and Chhangte glanced his header wide as Mumbai sought a late lifeline but Nassaji saw out nine minutes of additional time to taste victory in its maiden AFC Champions League appearance.

Related stories

Related Topics

AFC Champions League /

Mumbai City FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFC Champions League: Mumbai City FC loses 0-2 to Nassaji Mazandaran of Iran
    PTI
  2. Davis Cup: Post retirement, Rohan Bopanna ready to sit on captain’s chair
    Nihit Sachdeva
  3. World Wrestling Championships: Neha Sharma in repechage round, India’s freestyle men falter
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. AFC Cup: Odisha FC meets Mohun Bagan SG to start its continental campaign
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian Football at Asian Games 2022: A chance for India to regain lost glory at Hangzhou 2023
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. AFC Champions League: Mumbai City FC loses 0-2 to Nassaji Mazandaran of Iran
    PTI
  2. No Hermoso in Spain squad for UEFA Women’s Nation’s League; Putellas, Bonmati among FIFA Women’s World Cup winners included
    AP
  3. Milan happy to focus on Newcastle after derby defeat, says Pioli
    AP
  4. The Ronaldo effect: Iranian football fans flock to Cristiano’s hotel before AFC Champions League game
    AP
  5. Xavi: Barcelona under brutal pressure after our golden era
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. AFC Champions League: Mumbai City FC loses 0-2 to Nassaji Mazandaran of Iran
    PTI
  2. Davis Cup: Post retirement, Rohan Bopanna ready to sit on captain’s chair
    Nihit Sachdeva
  3. World Wrestling Championships: Neha Sharma in repechage round, India’s freestyle men falter
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. AFC Cup: Odisha FC meets Mohun Bagan SG to start its continental campaign
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian Football at Asian Games 2022: A chance for India to regain lost glory at Hangzhou 2023
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment