Mumbai City seals AFC Champions League berth with win over Jamshedpur

After its fine show in its maiden appearance at the AFC Champions League last year, Mumbai City FC will get another shot in Asia’s premier club competition. It defeated Jamshedpur FC 3-1 in the qualifier at the Malappuram District Sports Complex Stadium here on Tuesday.

All the goals came in the second half. Ahmed Jahouh put Mumbai ahead in the 53rd minute, driving firmly from the penalty spot.

Seventeen minutes later, Alberto Noguera made it 2-0, following a corner-kick, as the Jamshedpur defence failed to put the ball out of danger.

Though Elia Sabia’s goal – a fine header off a corner kick – gave a lifeline to Jamshedpur, Mumbai City’s two substitutes Greg Stewart and Vikram Pratap Singh combined to strike in the injury time, with the former providing the assist.

“Extremely proud to represent not just our club but Indian football at the highest level of club football in Asia.

“The full cycle of the last 12 months where we finished second in the group stage of the last Champions League, made the Durand Cup final, won the ISL Shield and to have won this game is a good journey,” said Mumbai City coach Des Buckingham.

Both Mumbai City and Jamshedpur will be in action next in the Super Cup in Kerala this month.

The result:

Mumbai City 3 (Ahmed Jahouh 53, Alberto Noguera 70, Vikram Pratap Singh 94) bt Jamshedpur FC 1 (Eli Sabia 80).