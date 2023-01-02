Football

ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC thrash Odisha, regains top spot

Unbeaten from 12 matches, Mumbai City FC secured its ninth win of the season to regain the top spot, two points clear of Hyderabad

PTI
02 January, 2023 23:07 IST
Bipin Singh Thounaojam Of Mumbai City FC and Narender Gahlot of Odisha FC in action during match 64 of the Hero Indian Super League 2022 played between Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

Bipin Singh Thounaojam Of Mumbai City FC and Narender Gahlot of Odisha FC in action during match 64 of the Hero Indian Super League 2022 played between Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

Lallianzuala Chhangte struck a brace and set up another as Mumbai City FC defeated hosts Odisha FC 4-2 in a relentless second-half attack to extend its winning streak to seven matches in the Indian Super League here on Monday.

The home side had a solid defensive start and Mumbai City failed to breach the resolute defence of goalkeeper Amrinder Singh in the first-half.

But the Mizoram midfielder began the goal-spree when he opened the scoring in the 55th combining well with Jorge Diaz.

Diego Maurcio equalised six minutes later but Mumbai returned stronger to score through Bipin Singh (68th).

Chhangte set up substitute Alberto Noguera (86th) to make it 3-1 before he virtually killed the contest, completing his brace in 79th minute.

Out of nowhere, Mauricio got into the act in the 90th minute and brought up his double but it was merely a consolation for the home side who suffered its fifth defeat from 12 matches to remain on 19 points.

