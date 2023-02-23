MYFA, Dortmund join hands to boost grassroots football

A group of close to 100 kids began their daily routine of football drills at the Sir Ramasamy Mudaliar (SRM) Higher Secondary School ground as the dusk was approaching.

Badri, a class 11 student, watched his friends go through the training drills from the sidelines with a long face, as his final exams are fast approaching.

“My teachers don’t want me to practice due to the possibility of me getting injured. My exams start on March 14, and I cannot wait for it to get over,” he says.

The training session is a part of Murugappa Youth Football Academy (MYFA), which was founded in 2015. MYFA aims to provide quality grassroots football coaching while also developing leadership skills, communication, and teamwork through the medium of football and sport.

Badri is not an average 16-year-old kid as the youngster saw some unfortunate circumstances unfold in his life but handled it bravely. His parents got separated four months ago, and since his father is a lorry driver, Badri had to shoulder the responsibility of taking care of his 14-year-old brother and himself.

Without parental support, a child’s mind could go wayward, but Badri is different. He now looks after his younger brother and handles the daily chores - from washing clothes to cooking meals. He is currently residing in Mogappair with financial assistance from his father, who visits them occasionally.

Badri feels he is one of the fortunate ones who could afford a football kit, before coming under MYFA.

“I joined MYFA when I was studying eighth. Although I had a basic football kit, it wasn’t up to the standards. After joining here, they provided me with boots and other stuff that was very helpful as we usually practice on muddy grounds” he says.

In January, a handful of children from the MYFA academy were chosen on merit and given the opportunity to fly to Goa. Former I-League side Salgaocar FC hosted them as a part of its three-day community outreach program, and Badri was a part of the 19-member squad.

“I can’t express in words what I felt when I was selected as a part of the Goa project. I was the first in my family to board a flight and to think it was my sole effort to get selected was a special feeling. We fought with our hearts there. Despite not winning a single match out of thee, we were satisfied with the kind of character we displayed” says Badri.

MYFA, run by the AMM Foundation across its various schools in Chennai, started with 100 kids, is now a training hub of over 300 young footballers.

To take the right step forward with enhanced professionalism and teamwork, MYFA, in a newly formed strategic partnership with German Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, came up with the concept of a three-day coaching session for the youngsters and their coaches. The camp also included an interactive session between BVB representatives and MYFA’s coaches on the nuances of the game.

MYFA and BVB representatives pose with the players and coaches of the academy. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

It is important to realise that the goal of MYFA is not to produce professional football players but to inculcate discipline in the students through the game while also helping them complete their studies.

Narayanan Hariharan, vice-president of the AMM foundation, says, “Most of the students here are from lesser-privileged families and our foremost aim is to make them complete their schooling. If they want to pursue football, then that is different but this project concentrates on inducing a bit of football into their lives and not the other way around. We constantly keep track of their academics, if any of them are found lacking in studies, we give them a stern warning and might also remove them from training to help them focus more on education.”

Dortmund’s Asia Pacific Managing Director Dr. Suresh Letchumanan and Talent Development Co-ordinator Julian Wasserfuhr were present at the training sessions and provided feedback to the coaches.

“Borussia Dortmund’s association with India goes way back to 2017 when we set up a fan club in Bangalore. And that paved the way for this opportunity. There is a lot of potential in India. To provide a sense of enjoyment from football for these kids is heart-warming for us” said Letchumanan on the sidelines of the session.

Julian Wasserfuhr, BVB Evonik talent co-ordinator in conversation with one of MYFA’s coaches. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

With well-thought-out strategies and sensible investments, Germany’s youth development system has served as a standard for football worldwide. Julian is a member of one such academy of Dortmund, BVB Evonik. The most notable graduates of the Dortmund academy in recent years include Marco Reus, Mario Gotze, Nuri Sahin, Lars Ricken, Christian Pulisic and Youssoufa Moukoko.

“From my observation, the students here are technically sound. They know how to pass, dribble and act on the pitch. But the structure is much different compared to the one in Europe. Particularly in Germany, kids from the age group of 10 or 11 are tuned and determined to get into professional football and there is a proper structure to achieve it too.” remarked Julian.

Although this is Julian’s first visit to Chennai, he has a connection with the city’s football club. During his under-17 days, he played for a club in his hometown under Chennaiyin FC’s coach Thomas Brdaric. Julian smiled and continued, “No way... I’ll text him (Brdaric) after this session tonight.”